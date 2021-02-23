Didcot Power Station collapse inquiry continues five years on
- Published
Five years on from the Didcot Power Station collapsed the demolition industry has "no clue" how to avoid a similar disaster, an expert has said.
The disused coal-fired plant was set to be demolished when its boiler house came down on 23 February 2016.
Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are continuing to investigate possible manslaughter and health and safety offences.
The force said it was "committed" to finding out what led to the deaths.
Ken Cresswell, 57, John Shaw, 61, both from Rotherham, Michael Collings, 53, from Teesside, and Christopher Huxtable, 34, from Swansea, died in the collapse.
It took more than six months for their bodies to be recovered, prompting criticism from their families at the time.
The editor of Demolition News, Mark Anthony, said there was concern in the industry that no preliminary report had been produced yet.
He said: "Here we are five years on no closer to understanding what caused it - there have been no prosecutions, no preliminary reports.
"There are still four families out there that have got no closure - no clue as to why their loves ones didn't return home that day.
"The industry itself has no clue as to what it might do differently to avoid a repeat."
Police investigating the collapse previously said they had examined almost 900 tonnes of evidence.
Dep Ch Con Jason Hogg said: "As from day one we continue to investigate with the same focus, dedication, and a commitment to find out what led to the deaths of the four men and obtain answers for their families.
He paid tribute to the men's families for "showing such resolve over the years that have passed".
Didcot A Power Station was turned off in 2013, after 43 years in service.