Oxford council homes in line for insulation and heating retrofit
- Published
Council homes in Oxford will be retrofitted with new heating systems and insulation to make them more environmentally sustainable.
Oxford City Council said the £50m project would bring all of its tenants' homes up to energy performance certificate rating C by 2030.
The council, which has 7,800 homes, has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030.
Deputy leader Tom Hayes said dealing with the city's "building emissions problem" was key to the council's aim.
"We want to work with tenants to make their homes more energy efficient, reduce emissions, and save them money," the Labour councillor said.
"By showing leadership, we want private landlords and homeowners to join with us in making retrofitting investments in their own homes."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said buildings in Oxford are responsible for 80% of all carbon emissions in the city.
To fund the programme of works, the council is borrowing cash from the Public Works Loan Board, and has also received a grant from the government.