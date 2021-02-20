Caversham stabbing: Keen runner Yannick Cupido had 'precious soul'
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death on Valentine's Day had a "precious soul", his family have said.
Yannick Cupido, 24, was found with a stab wound to his chest on Managua Close in Caversham, Reading, in the early hours of 14 February.
In a statement, his family said he was an "introverted boy" who loved being around them and had been "charismatic with a heart of gold".
Thames Valley Police said a 28-year-old man has been charged with murder.
A spokesman for the force said a post-mortem examination had found Mr Cupido died from a stab wound to the left lung and pulmonary artery.
Mr Cupido's family said the keen track runner, who was born in Cape Town, South Africa, had moved to the UK in 2018.
They said he was "much loved and missed by his brother", while his sisters would "hold on to the beautiful adventurous memories they have of him".
"He loved spending time at home, having meals with his family, laughing together and having barbecues in the garden in the summer," they said.
They added their thanks to the community "for all of their dedications to Yannick" and for "the love, the flowers, the brownies, the cards and all the condolence messages".
The police spokesman added that a 22-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice had been released under investigation.