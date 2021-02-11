Covid: HMP Bullingdon inmate dies following virus outbreak
- Published
A prisoner with Covid has died following a coronavirus outbreak in an Oxfordshire prison.
The 52-year-old was an inmate at HMP Bullingdon and is believed to have had other underlying health problems.
At the outbreak's peak, HMP Bullingdon had 85 prisoners and 85 staff testing positive for Covid, according to the Prison Officers Association (POA).
Following testing and isolation, the cases have been reduced to six prisoners and three staff.
A Prison Service spokesman said the prisoner died in hospital on Tuesday, and that the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman had been informed.
The resettlement prison houses 1,050 adult and young adult prisoners.
Speaking about present conditions at the site, Dave Cook from the POA said: "Staff are tired, but prisoners have been largely compliant with Covid prevention measures.
"Relationships between prisoners and staff are good, violence has dropped, and the prison feels much safer than it has done previously."
