Covid tests for patients in Oxford before hospital transfers
- Published
Paramedics will test patients for coronavirus at home in a pilot aimed at preventing "bottleneck" delays during hospital transfers.
Tests to patients going into Covid and non-Covid wards have been carried out at hospitals which has led to handover delays from ambulance crews.
Paramedics will test people in Oxford at home to so results are complete "on or very soon after" hospital arrival.
If the pilot is successful, the strategy will be rolled out further.
South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) said the trial would see all patients aged over 18 tested before being transferred to any of Oxford's hospitals, regardless of whether they display symptoms.
The lateral flow test involves placing a swab in the nose and/or mouth which is then mixed with a solution that looks for virus fragments. Droplets are then placed on to a device and a result is delivered within 30 minutes.
Dr John Black, medical director at SCAS, said: "We expect the use of lateral flow tests pre-hospital to have a direct and positive impact on reducing handover delays, improving bottleneck of patients in the red/Covid-care pathway queue and increase patient hospital flow," he said.