Work begins on £4m Oxford bleeding disorder centre
Work has begun on a new £4m haemophilia and thrombosis centre at an Oxford hospital.
The new centre for patients with bleeding and clotting disorders will be based on the former Mayfair Ward at the Nuffield Orthopaedic Centre.
The centre, the second largest of its kind in the UK, is being moved from the nearby Churchill Hospital in Headington.
The works are due to be completed at the end of 2021, the hospital said.
Dr Nicola Curry, head of department for the Oxford Haemophilia and Thrombosis Centre, said the new centre was "a perfect location for our patients".
The former Mayfair Ward, which has been vacant for several years, is being stripped out, modernised and redesigned.
