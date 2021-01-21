Pilot in fatal Oxfordshire biplane crash was 'incapacitated'
An aerobatics pilot is likely to have been incapacitated when he crashed killing him and a student pilot, an investigation has found.
The spinning biplane crashed in a field in Stonor, near Henley-on-Thames, in Oxfordshire, on 24 August 2019.
The commanding pilot, 35, and student suffered injuries not survivable, an Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) report said.
But the AAIB said a definitive cause could not be determined.
The Pitts S-2A Special aircraft, which had taken off from White Waltham Airfield, was being used to prepare the student to compete in aerobatic competitions.
'Undiagnosed heart condition'
Two eyewitnesses, more than a mile away, described to investigators last seeing the aerobatic two-seat biplane in a spin before they lost sight of it.
Crash investigators said it was likely the commanding pilot was incapacitated during a spin and the student, who was qualified pilot, was unable to recover the aircraft in time.
A post-mortem examination revealed the commander had an undiagnosed heart condition which could have placed him at risk of sudden death.
The AAIB report said: "It is possible that the commander could have suffered a significant alteration of cardiac output, sufficient to prevent further control of the aircraft.
"In this eventuality it would be likely that the commander would have collapsed with little or no warning."
The government organisation also found the aircraft had a centre of gravity position that was out of limits, which would have reduced the capability of the aircraft to recover and extended the time to do so.
It added: "Safety action has been taken by the operator regarding aircraft weight and balance to ensure accurate weights are used."