Didcot Power Station: Family seek answers after lung cancer death
The family of a man who worked at Didcot Power Station are investigating whether his death from lung cancer was linked to his job at the plant.
Brian Neil, who died in 2018 aged 74, worked at the site in the 1960s as a sandblaster.
His daughter Karen Rumsey has appealed for information from ex-workers about the conditions he faced at the time.
RWE, the energy company in charge of the site, said safety practices had changed hugely in the past 60 years.
The family want to know whether Mr Neil's cancer was caused by him being exposed to silica, which is found in the dust of rocks, clay and sand.
He started working at the power station in Oxfordshire in his early 20s.
Mr Neil, from Northampton, was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016.
Ms Rumsey said: "When he was younger Dad was such a fit and active person. However, that changed following his diagnosis.
"His health rapidly deteriorated... seeing him as the cancer took hold of him was terrible."
She added: "Having so many unanswered questions about what caused his illness makes his death harder to accept."
Alex Shorey, a specialist industrial disease lawyer at Irwin Mitchell, said: "Brian's death continues to have a profound effect on his family who have many unanswered questions as to what caused his illness.
"Through our work we see the devastating consequences exposure to silica can have on people."
RWE said: "We send our heartfelt condolences to Mr Neil's family. The health and safety of everyone who work on our sites is RWE's number one priority, and is at the heart of our processes and procedures.
"This enquiry predates a time when industry standards, ways of working and understanding of potential health risks were very different, this has changed dramatically over the past 60 years."
The construction of the coal-fired Didcot A Power Station, which shut in 2013, began in 1964.