RAF Benson Chinook lifted free from muddy field
- Published
An RAF Chinook has been lifted to freedom after being stranded in a field for almost a week.
The wheels of the helicopter, based at RAF Benson, sank into the mud when it made a precautionary landing near Wantage, Oxfordshire, on 5 January.
Two cranes lifted the aircraft on to a platform late on Monday after more than 250ft (76m) of trackway was laid over the "extremely soft ground".
RAF Benson said the operation was challenging due to the conditions.
A Chinook typically weighs about 10,814kg (10.8 tonne) when empty, but has the capacity to carry up to 55 troops and a further 10,000kg of cargo, according to the RAF.
In a statement, a spokeswoman said experts from the Joint Aircraft Recovery and Transportation Squadron and the Royal Engineers considered a "number of options" before it was decided to lift the aircraft with cranes.
"We extend our sincere thanks to the landowners who have been incredibly understanding throughout this process and the local community for their support," the spokeswoman added.
RAF Benson said the chopper would be checked by engineers before being flown back to its base.