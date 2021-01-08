RAF Chinook 'stuck in the mud' in Oxfordshire after emergency landing
- Published
An RAF Chinook has been stranded in an Oxfordshire field after making a precautionary landing because of mechanical issues.
The wheels of the helicopter, based at RAF Benson, sunk into the mud when it landed near Wantage on Tuesday.
In a post on Facebook, RAF Benson said engineers had fixed the mechanical issue but the "extremely soft ground" made recovery "very difficult".
It is hoped the helicopter can be lifted free from the mud soon.
RAF Benson wrote: "While it was hoped that it could simply be dug out and then flown home, the risk of damage to the aircraft from this course of action has been assessed as significant and alternative options are being explored, including potentially lifting it from the mud with a crane."
A spokesperson added that a team was waiting on specialist equipment and working to safely extract the aircraft from the field in the next couple of days.
The base also said it was "extremely thankful" to the landowners for their "understanding and support".