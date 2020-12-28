Abingdon homes and gardens flooded by burst water main
Residents have been left "distressed" after a water main burst for a second time causing homes and gardens to flood.
The flooding in Appleford Drive, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, started at about 07:15 GMT.
The water main initially burst on Wednesday but homes were not affected.
Thames Water apologised to residents and said it was "doing all we can to help them get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible".
Repairs to the water main were completed on Christmas Eve with further repairs scheduled for Monday, the utility firm said.
Resident Ken Wood said: "Some of my neighbours are quite distressed as the water has gone into their homes - at least two homes are affected.
"These houses are down a slope and below where the water is leaking."
He praised Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, which is at the scene along with Thames Water engineers, for its "swift action".
"Fire crews have tried to control the leak and divert the water away and pump it from homes," Mr Wood said.
A Thames Water spokesman said: "We're really sorry that some of our customers in Abingdon have been affected by a burst water main.
"We understand how upsetting and disruptive this can be, particularly at this time of year, and will be doing all we can to help them get their lives back to normal as quickly as possible."
He added bottled water was being delivered to those whose supplies had been interrupted.