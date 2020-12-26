Christmas flooding in Witney following heavy rainfall
Warnings about further rising river levels have been issued after properties flooded in parts of Oxfordshire over Christmas.
About 40 homes flooded in Witney and Fewcott after heavy rain on Thursday.
West Oxfordshire District Council said one person had to be re-homed after flooding in Bridge Street, Witney.
The Environment Agency has seven flood warnings in place for rivers, including the Windrush, Ray, Thames and Cherwell, with further wind and rain forecast.
West Oxfordshire District Council workers and Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue dealt with flooding in Bridge Street, Witney in the early hours of Christmas Day.
Toby Morris, deputy leader of the council, said more than 1,000 sandbags had been used with one resident having to be re-homed.
Other people in properties affected were able to stay with friends and family over Christmas, he said.
'Water on roads'
He said the flooding had been caused after heavy rain flowing off the Cotswold Hills that caused the Windrush River to burst its banks.
"The flooding started at Riverside Gardens and Bridge Street and got steadily worse," Mr Morris said.
"The Christmas community spirit was there - I saw 20 people filling sandbags and doing whatever they could to help their neighbours."
Oxfordshire County Council said river levels had continued to rise during Christmas Day in the county and neighbouring areas.
In a statement, it said: "There is a lot of standing water on roads and people are asked to drive with extra care.
"Motorists are advised not to attempt to drive through floodwater as they run the risk of becoming stranded."
The Met Office has warned of 70mph (112km/h) gales and heavy rain, as Storm Bella approaches the UK.