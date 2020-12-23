Covid-19: Oxfordshire to enter tier 4 on Boxing Day
Oxfordshire will be subject to tier four Covid restrictions on Boxing Day, the health secretary has said.
The county will jump from tier two to the toughest level of restrictions after Matt Hancock said tier three was not enough to control the new variant of coronavirus spreading.
The county's director for public health Ansaf Azhar said the county was "in a very serious situation".
He said there had been "sharp rises" in cases and hospital admissions.
The new restrictions will come into force from 00.01 GMT on Saturday.
Ian Hudspeth, Oxfordshire County Council leader, said although the tier four restrictions didn't start until Saturday, people should "avoid" mixing "if possible" on Christmas Day.
"I understand that people will be disappointed, I'm disappointed. However, if you look at figures they are quite startling in the rise. We have got to do our best to stop that rise," he said.
The county council said the latest rate of Covid-19 cases in the county in the seven days up to and including 18 December stood at 236.5 per 100,000 people.
The authority said the figure was up 86% from the week before, with cases increasing from 878 to 1,636.
Mr Azhar said tier four was a "stark warning that we need to be extra vigilant".
"Unless we all take personal responsibility as individuals and families throughout the coming weeks, we risk creating a situation in the early weeks of 2021 that will see further steep rises in the number of cases at exactly the time of year when viruses thrive," he added.
"This means putting even more pressure on our NHS at its busiest time of year."
