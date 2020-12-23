Flash flooding in Oxfordshire after torrential downpours
- Published
Flash flooding has resulted in road closures in parts of Oxfordshire.
The Environment Agency has issued 14 flood alerts across the county following heavy rain.
Oxfordshire County Council said fire crews were dealing with incidents related to the flooding in Yarnton, Charlbury, Ramsden and Fritwell.
The authority said it was not caused by river flooding and was instead due to the earlier downpours. Drivers were urged not to drive in the floodwater.