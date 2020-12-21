Teenagers jailed for Didcot stabbing murder
Two teenagers convicted of fatally stabbing a man in the chest during a brawl have been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 19 years.
Darren Maccormick, 44, was killed in Mendip Heights, Didcot, on 9 January.
Brookton Lagan, 19, of Robin Way, Didcot, and Taison Cyrille, also 19, of Market End Way, Bicester, were found guilty of murder at Oxford Crown Court.
The two were also guilty of two counts of wounding with intent and of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
Lagan previously pleaded guilty to the drugs charge.
The pair were arrested at Luton Airport, two days after the killing, in an attempt to flee to Amsterdam, police said.
Isaac Boyland, 20, of Marlborough Road, Oxford, was found not guilty of murder, wounding with intent and supplying drugs following a trial last Thursday.
Mr Maccormick, a father of three, died in hospital following the attack, which took place in the early hours of the morning.
A post-mortem examination concluded that he died of a stab wound to his chest.
Two other men were taken to hospital with injuries but recovered.
Mr Maccormick's family described him as "a loving, caring son and father", adding they had "lost an amazing and great man".
"It has been the hardest, saddest year ever for us all mentally and physically. Our lives have changed forever," they added.