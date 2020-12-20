Lechlade cyclist dies in two-car collision in Carterton
A 75-year-old man has died after a collision involving two cars and a bicycle in Oxfordshire.
The cyclist, from Lechlade, died at the scene of the crash on the A361 in Carterton, near Burford, shortly after 15:00 GMT on Saturday.
Thames Valley Police said his next of kin had been informed.
The drivers of a red Nissan Qashqai and a black Volvo XC40 involved in the crash were not injured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Sgt Darren Brown said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died following this collision."
Drivers in the area at the time have been asked to check any dashcam footage.