Covid-19: Seventeen test positive at Oxford court
- Published
Seventeen people have tested positive for Covid-19 after an outbreak at a courthouse in Oxford.
The confirmed cases at Oxford Combined Court Centre in St Aldates were during the last seven days, Her Majesty's Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS) said.
The building houses Oxford's crown court and county court.
HMCTS said the courthouse had been "deep cleaned" and continues to operate as normal.
"The court has taken all necessary precautions in line with public health guidelines after a number of confirmed cases," a statement said.
It added a review of the building's risk controls by an outbreak control team had concluded the court was operating "a good, Covid-secure environment".
On Thursday, the government announced Oxfordshire will remain in tier two - England's second-highest level of coronavirus restrictions.
Cases have risen by nearly 50% across the county in the last week, according to Oxfordshire County Council.
Oxford City Council leader councillor Susan Brown said she was worried that "cases are rising so quickly after lockdown".
"I am urging everyone in Oxford to be careful with the schools breaking up this week and throughout the Christmas period, if we are to avoid going into tier three in the new year," she said.