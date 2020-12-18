Former Oxford landfill site declared suitable for homes
- Published
A former landfill site earmarked for 200 homes is suitable for housing, a study has concluded.
Oxford City Council wants to build 200 properties on Redbridge Paddock, a field off Abingdon Road.
The council said the redevelopment of old landfill and brownfield sites was becoming "increasingly common" as "pressure for land increases".
Councillor Alex Hollingsworth, member for planning, said the results of the feasibility study were "very welcome".
He said Redbridge Paddock presented "challenges to ensure safe development" but added such tasks were "something we have plenty experience of doing in the UK".
"We need to undertake more detailed assessments to inform specific elements of the development and mitigate the environmental, engineering and design challenges posed at this site," he said.
If plans are passed, the development would be the largest in the city after the Barton Park 885-home scheme, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The feasibility study, carried out by consultants Arcadis, found the "made ground", where natural and undisturbed soils had been replaced by man-made materials, reached up to 6.6m (21ft 6in) deep in some area.
The study also found the soil was contaminated in some areas.