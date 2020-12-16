Cheney School told to reopen after Covid shut down
A school forced to close when 41 staff members had to self-isolate due to a coronavirus outbreak has been told to reopen.
Headteacher Rob Pavey said the regional schools commissioner directed Cheney School, in Oxford, to re-open for Year 7 and Year 11 pupils from Thursday.
Mr Pavey said the commissioner made the order for face-to-face learning on behalf of the education secretary.
He added 12 members of staff were due to end self-isolating on Thursday.
"We believe that we will have sufficient staff to ensure the safety and good conduct of students who are on site," Mr Pavey said in a letter to parents.
"If we do not have sufficient staff to ensure student safety, we will have to send students home again, and we will attempt to give you as much warning as possible."
The school in Headington closed on 11 December after the number of teachers self-isolating increased to "well over a third".