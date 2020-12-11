Coronavirus: Case rates in Oxfordshire
- Published
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Oxfordshire.
The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Oxford - 135.1 (up from 125.3)
- Cherwell - 85.7 (up from 77.7)
- Vale of White Horse - 67.6 (up from 60.3)
- South Oxfordshire - 83.1 (up from 52.8)
- West Oxfordshire - 46.1 (up from 41.6)
For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).
The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
- THE R NUMBER: What it means and why it matters
- SUPPORT BUBBLES: What are they and who can be in yours?
- TEST AND TRACE: How does it work?
- SCHOOLS: What will happen if children catch coronavirus?
- TESTING: What tests are available?
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.