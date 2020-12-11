BBC News

Coronavirus: Case rates in Oxfordshire

Published
image copyrightGetty Images

Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Oxfordshire.

The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.

The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:

  • Oxford - 135.1 (up from 125.3)
  • Cherwell - 85.7 (up from 77.7)
  • Vale of White Horse - 67.6 (up from 60.3)
  • South Oxfordshire - 83.1 (up from 52.8)
  • West Oxfordshire - 46.1 (up from 41.6)

For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).

The BBC also provides this tool with a breakdown of the latest national coronavirus figures.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.

Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

  • Oxford

More on this story

  • Covid-19 in the UK: How many coronavirus cases are there in your area?

    Published
    23 hours ago