BBC News

Burford crash: Man killed in three-vehicle collision

Published

A man has died in a three-vehicle collision in Oxfordshire.

Thames Valley Police said the crash took place on the A361 near to Burford at about 07:40 GMT and involved a van, a lorry, and a 4x4 vehicle.

The van driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was uninjured.

The road was closed near to Bradwell Grove for some time while investigations were carried out.

Both South Central Ambulance Service and Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene.

The deceased man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.

Investigating officer Sgt Joe Clamp appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, to come forward.

Related Topics

  • Burford