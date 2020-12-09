Burford crash: Man killed in three-vehicle collision
A man has died in a three-vehicle collision in Oxfordshire.
Thames Valley Police said the crash took place on the A361 near to Burford at about 07:40 GMT and involved a van, a lorry, and a 4x4 vehicle.
The van driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene. Another driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries, while a third was uninjured.
The road was closed near to Bradwell Grove for some time while investigations were carried out.
Both South Central Ambulance Service and Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene.
The deceased man's family have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers, police said.
Investigating officer Sgt Joe Clamp appealed for any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident, to come forward.