Oxfordshire cycling role scrapped after resignation
- Published
An official council role campaigning for cyclists Oxfordshire will be abolished after the position's previous holder resigned from her post.
Suzanne Bartington said it was "impossible to enact positive change" in the county without a "portfolio or budget" when she quit her role as cycling champion in October.
The post will be replaced by a cross-party advisory group of councillors.
Councillor Arash Fatemian said a "diversity of approach" was needed.
In his motion proposing the change, Mr Fatemian said different areas of Oxfordshire needed different kinds of cycling infrastructure, and a one-size fits all approach was not working, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
He said: "What works in cycling and walking for Banbury and its hilly surrounds will not necessarily suit the comparatively flatter and better-established commuter routes between Oxford, Abingdon and the Culham science park."
The city of Oxford is known for being a popular cycling city, along with other areas of the county.