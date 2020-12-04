Plans for West Way tower block rejected
Plans to build a nine-storey block of flats have been scrapped after complaints it was too tall.
Vale of White Horse district councillors rejected proposals from Botley Development Company to construct a 150-flat tower block in West Way.
Plans for an eight-storey tower block had already been granted before the developer revised its proposals with 30 more homes and an extra storey.
The developer said the rejection means "all works will cease" on the project.
Neil Rowley, a planning consultant for Savills, told councillors before they threw out the renewed plans that having an extra storey would mean the scheme was "just about possible to deliver" financially.
A spokesperson for Botley Development Company said the firm was "very disappointed" with the decision which was "contrary" to what council officers had advised them and added it was "reviewing our options".
Councillors rejected the plans after West Way residents contested the revised proposals at a meeting on Wednesday, the Local Democracy Report Service said.
James Hyndman, form Botley, raised concerns about parking while his neighbour Mary Gill said the plans went against a restriction that the height of all new buildings in the area should be no higher than eight storeys.
As well as adding new flats, the Botley Development Company wanted to change its contract with the council to only pay £1m towards new affordable homes instead of £2m and also set aside more flats on the site for affordable rent instead.
Councillor Max Thompson said there were "good reasons" for refusing to grant planning permission because the building would be too large and there was not enough parking nearby.
Plans for a taller tower block at the site were first revealed in March and led to more than 200 objections from residents.