Oxford college sorry for 'beef-laced' sweets on Diwali
A Oxford University college has apologised after sweets containing beef were given to students at a dinner celebrating Diwali.
Christ Church College said the "wrong sweets" were provided after an "ingredient list" was not "properly scrutinised".
"We are sorry for any upset this may have caused," the college said.
Rajan Zed, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said Christ Church needed to "educate itself".
"It was shocking and deeply hurtful for the Hindu community to visualize its students being reportedly served with beef-laced fruit gum candies Haribo Goldbears," Mr Zed said.
In Hinduism, the cow is a symbol of life and is a sacred animal, which means most Hindus do not eat beef due to their beliefs.
Mr Zed, who leads the worldwide Hinduism organisation, said students being given the Haribo sweets was a "very serious issue" and said "Oxford University should not take it lightly".
The college said the "usual arrangements" for Diwali were not in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, which meant students were not involved in the organisation of celebrations.
"Christ Church is committed to supporting all its students, and appreciates their understanding during the current difficult and unprecedented situation," it added.