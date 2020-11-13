Swastika and racist symbols sprayed on Woodstock tree
A swastika, racist slur and other fascist symbols were spray-painted on a tree in a children's play area.
The vandalism, which has been removed, was also on the pavement, a picnic table and a climbing frame in New Road park in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
Town councillor Sharone Parnes, who alerted police, said community members were "really shocked".
He criticised Woodstock Town Council, which he said had "not condemned" the graffiti immediately.
Warning: This story contains an offensive image
The council and the mayor, Mathew Parkinson, have been contacted for comment.
Mr Parnes said he submitted a question at a recent council meeting requesting the mayor to "speak out" and condemn the vandalism.
"It's disappointing that the council could not take a position and just say it's wrong. It seems straight forward," he said.
"It's quite hurtful."
Mr Parnes said he thought the symbols had been there "three or four days" before being removed.
"At a playground you don't want to expose [children] to things like that," he said.
Oxford Stand Up To Racism said it was "shocking" there were "people in the area willing to spread such hate".
Pat Carmody, from the group, said: "There is a rising tide of racism and such graffiti is an attempt to intimidate Black and Asian people in our community.
"We need unity against racists and fascists. We need to send a message to those spreading racist and fascist poison that they are not welcome."
The graffiti was not far from Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, where life-size silhouettes of 200 soldiers have been set up to mark Remembrance Sunday.