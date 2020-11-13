BBC News

Fifth sex assault linked to attacks on runners in Didcot

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThursday's attack happened in Newlands Avenue in Didcot

A sexual assault on a woman while she was out running has been linked to four others in the area.

The latest attack happened on Newlands Avenue, Didcot, just before 20:00 GMT on Thursday.

The previous assaults happened between 19:00 GMT and 20:15 GMT on Tuesday in Broadway and Wantage Road.

Thames Valley Police said all attacks involved the women, aged between 22 and 54 years old, being "inappropriately touched".

image copyrightGoogle
image captionPolice said one of the four other women was assaulted near Didcot Community Hospital

The force said the suspect in all five attacks was described as a black man aged in his mid-20s to early 30s, wearing black clothing, a beanie-style hat and a surgical face mask.

More on this story

  • Four sex assaults on Didcot runners linked by police

    Published
    16 hours ago