Fifth sex assault linked to attacks on runners in Didcot
A sexual assault on a woman while she was out running has been linked to four others in the area.
The latest attack happened on Newlands Avenue, Didcot, just before 20:00 GMT on Thursday.
The previous assaults happened between 19:00 GMT and 20:15 GMT on Tuesday in Broadway and Wantage Road.
Thames Valley Police said all attacks involved the women, aged between 22 and 54 years old, being "inappropriately touched".
The force said the suspect in all five attacks was described as a black man aged in his mid-20s to early 30s, wearing black clothing, a beanie-style hat and a surgical face mask.