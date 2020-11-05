Carole Wright death: Man charged with murder over Watlington Hill body
A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found at a National Trust beauty spot.
The remains of Carole Wright, 62, from London, were found by police in woodland on the Watlington Hill estate in Oxfordshire on 23 October.
Daniel O'Hara-Wright, 23, of Regent Avenue, Hillingdon, was charged following an investigation by Thames Valley Police's major crime unit.
He is due to enter a plea at Oxford Crown Court on 8 January.
Police said Ms Wright's family was being supported by specially-trained officers.