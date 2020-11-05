BBC News

A40 crash: Inquest opens in crash death family case

Published
image copyrightSarah Mak
image captionZoe Powell and her three oldest children died in the crash

An inquest into the deaths of a mother and her three children who died in a crash has been opened.

Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier collided with a lorry in Oxfordshire.

Simeon, six, and four-year old Amelia, died in hospital. Their father Josh and 18-month-old sister Penny survived with injuries.

Speaking at at Oxford Coroner's Court, Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter called it a "tragic case" .

He said Mrs Powell and her daughter Phoebe died of "multiple injuries".

Simeon's cause of death was "traumatic brain injury", and Amelia's was a "severe head injury".

The inquest was opened and adjourned until 23 March.

image copyrightFAMILY HANDOUT
image captionMrs Powell - seen here with her children last Christmas - brought the family a "world of artistic talent", her husband said

The crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington on 12 October.

In a tribute to his family released last month, Mr Powell said he felt an "abundance of loss".

He added: "As I look to an uncertain future, I reflect on the fun that we had as a family, with feelings of sadness that it was cut so short.

"Before the adventure of starting a family nobody truly knows what to expect.

"All of life's preconceptions and what we see in the world around us meant that life as a family man was so much better than I expected it to be.

"I had been blessed with four wonderful children, whose thirst for life and hunger of adventure kept me busy but in the best possible way."

image captionThe crash happened on the A40, between Oxford and Cassington

Mr and Mrs Powell married a few months after leaving school, and both went to Sheffield University.

Mrs Powell was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.

The deaths came just months after the family lost everything in a blaze at their home.

A JustGiving page set up by a railway worker colleague of Mr Powell has raised more than £150,000.

The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash suffered minor injuries, and no arrests were made.

Related Topics

  • Oxford
  • Thames Valley Police
  • Chinnor
  • Cassington

More on this story

  • A40 crash: Parents 'supporting' father who lost wife and three children

    Published
    22 October

  • A40 crash: Parents pay tribute to daughter and grandchildren

    Published
    21 October

  • Chinnor crash death family: Father feels 'abundance of loss'

    Published
    20 October

  • Chinnor crash death family: Village holds candlelit vigil

    Published
    19 October

  • Chinnor crash death family: More than £60k raised for father

    Published
    15 October

  • Tributes to 'delightful' Chinnor family killed in crash

    Published
    14 October

  • A40 crash: Mother and three young children killed in Oxfordshire

    Published
    13 October