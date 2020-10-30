Blenheim Palace chapel restoration under way
A £600,000 restoration programme is under way to restore a 300-year-old chapel at Blenheim Palace that has been affected by water damage.
The 18th Century chapel was designed by Sir John Vanbrugh and includes a large memorial to the 1st Duke of Marlborough, commissioned by his wife.
But over the years water has leaked into the chapel, causing significant plaster and paint damage.
The palace in Woodstock is the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill.
The chapel's marble monument depicts the duke as a Roman general, along with the duchess, Sarah Churchill, and their two sons, both of whom died young.
Historic buildings conservation manager Richard Bowden said the "internal conditions" of the chapel were "causing significant issues to the fabric of the building".
He added: "A programme of survey and investigations has been undertaken to identify the contributing factors, the extent of damage, and the repair needs of the chapel fabric and interior.
"Over its long history it has suffered both isolated areas of water ingress at low level, resulting in localised soluble salt damage to the plaster and surface finishes, as well as high fluctuations in internal air and surface temperatures, and relative humidity.
"The current works are primarily concerned with the stabilisation of the internal environment, for the benefit of the historic fabric and the decorative presentation of the chapel."
The chapel was not finished when the duke died in 1722, so he was buried in Westminster Abbey.
He was reinterred in the crypt underneath the chapel alongside his wife after her death in 1744.
The chapel at the Unesco World Heritage Site also has a statue of Lord Randolph Churchill, Sir Winston's father.