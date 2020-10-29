BBC News

Stolen bubble gum recovered from lorry off M40 near Oxford

Published
image copyrightTVP
image captionOfficers said a few hundred boxes of Hubba Bubba and Extra gum were recovered from the back of the lorry

Hundreds of boxes of stolen Hubba Bubba and chewing gum have been recovered from a lorry following a tip-off.

West Midlands Police told the Thames Valley force the lorry was "heading south" into the area on Monday following a theft from another vehicle.

Roads policing officers found the lorry, which had false plates, at a petrol station off the M40 near Oxford.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, theft and having no insurance or MOT.

The passenger was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of cannabis. The case has been handed back to the West Midlands force.

A "few hundred" boxes of the gum were found in the back, police said.