Stolen bubble gum recovered from lorry off M40 near Oxford
- Published
Hundreds of boxes of stolen Hubba Bubba and chewing gum have been recovered from a lorry following a tip-off.
West Midlands Police told the Thames Valley force the lorry was "heading south" into the area on Monday following a theft from another vehicle.
Roads policing officers found the lorry, which had false plates, at a petrol station off the M40 near Oxford.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving, theft and having no insurance or MOT.
The passenger was arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of cannabis. The case has been handed back to the West Midlands force.
A "few hundred" boxes of the gum were found in the back, police said.
Officers found the vehicle 👀on the petrol station forecourt on the M40 near #Oxford...— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 28, 2020
...the vehicle was on false plates and a few hundred boxes of bubble gum and chewing gum 😳 were recovered! West Mids confirmed that these were recently stolen.
2/3 pic.twitter.com/q1cb5VgzsS