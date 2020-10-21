Transport boss faces backlash over cycling jibe
A council transport boss who endorsed an anti-cycling tweet has faced a backlash and been urged to resign.
In a tweet, Liam Walker responded approvingly to a user who said people who supported a pro-bicycle approach should move to the Netherlands.
He has apologised for any offence caused after criticism from cycling groups and other politicians.
Oxfordshire County Council is investigating to see if its code of conduct was breached.
Mr Walker responded to a tweet which used foul language to insult people who support a Dutch approach to cycling.
He wrote that it had been "well put" and "people would complain if I said the same".
Mr Walker, who is in charge of the county's highways, said he was "sorry if anyone was offended" by the "tongue-in-cheek comment".
"Obviously I did not say it, I implied I agreed with the view," he said.
A leader of an Oxford cycling group, who did not want to be named, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr Walker had "shown several times that he is anti-cycling".
In a letter calling for Mr Walker's sacking, Green party councillor Dick Wolff said the remark was "not only crude and offensive but more importantly ridicules the cycling lobby and sees those of us who see active travel as a solution as an unwanted obstacle".
He added: "How is it that you chose to appoint this man to such a position, since it's pretty clear that he despises the policies the county council professes to support?"
The backlash over Mr Walker's comments come as the county council's cycling champion Suzanne Bartington stepped down.
Dr Bartington said it was "seemingly impossible to enact positive change in Oxfordshire without a portfolio or budget responsibility".
Conservative Mr Walker denied he was against encouraging more people to use sustainable transport methods but said different approaches were needed for Oxford, known as a cycling city, and the surrounding rural areas.
He said: "We need a transport system and active travel that benefits the county, not just the city."