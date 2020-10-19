Chinnor crash death family: Village holds candlelit vigil
- Published
A candlelit vigil has taken place for a mother and her three young children who were killed in a crash.
It comes a week after the collision on the A40, near a railway overbridge between Oxford and Cassington.
Chinnor village remembered Zoe Powell, 29, Phoebe, eight, Simeon, six, and Amelia Powell, four, with a minute's silence at 20:00 GMT.
Residents had decorated the village with green ribbons and lights to remember the family.
Mrs Powell's husband Josh and and 18-month-old daughter Penny survived the crash and are in a stable condition at John Radcliffe Hospital.
Coronavirus restrictions meant not everyone could attend the vigil for the family and people were asked to join the remembrance from their homes and doorsteps.
The 1st Chinnor Scout Troop, where Mr Powell is a leader, marched through the village at 19:00 to the private vigil.
Residents in the cul-de-sac where the family lived before a fire at their home illuminated their houses with green lights to show their support.
A fundraising page set up by a colleague of Mr Powell has raised almost £127,000 to help him during his recovery.
Mrs Powell, who was previously from Sheffield, was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.