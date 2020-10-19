Covid: Oxford University cases triple on previous week
- Published
The number of weekly confirmed coronavirus cases at Oxford University has more than tripled, according to its own figures.
In the week to 16 October, 197 people tested positive for Covid-19 compared to 61 in the previous week, which was Freshers Week.
The figure makes up 68% of all 288 cases at the university since August.
The university has not commented on the rise but said there had been a spike of 19 cases at University College.
It comes as pictures and video circulated on social media on Saturday appearing to show hundreds of students congregating at Radcliffe Square in the city.
The university, which hosts about 24,000 students across 39 colleges, previously announced it had asked students to sign a "responsibility agreement".
A university spokesman said: "We are aware that a small number of students had their pictures taken in the city centre after the online matriculation event.
"Our security teams reminded students to adhere to their household bubbles and to adhere to the social distancing guidelines."
University test results are updated each Monday to reflect the previous week's numbers.
As of Saturday, the university said it had asked University College students who were staying on site "to remain in their households, pending further advice".
'Reduce risks'
It said college staff and student representatives were in regular contact with those affected and were making sure they had enough food and support, as well as access to online learning.
"We are working with students to reduce risks both to them and to the wider community," a college officer said.
In Oxford city, a total of 1,752 confirmed Covid-19 cases was reported on Monday for the previous day.
The university has implemented four "emergency response stages" and each stage details the level of restrictions for colleges.
It said it remained at stage two and was operating "in line with social distancing restrictions with as full a student cohort as possible on site".
If stage four is reached, the university has said the majority of its college buildings would close along with parks and public spaces.