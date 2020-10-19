Benson stabbing: Woman charged after village attack
- Published
A 61-year-old woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm after another woman was stabbed in an Oxfordshire village.
The victim, who is in her 60s, was attacked in High Street, Benson at about 13:25 BST on Tuesday.
She was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been discharged.
The two women were known to each other and it was thought to be an isolated incident, Thames Valley Police said.
She has been charged with a count each of Section 18 grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
The woman, from Wallingford, appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at the city's crown court on 13 November.