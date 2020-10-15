More than £60k raised for father of Chinnor family killed in crash
- Published
More than £60,000 has been raised to help a man whose wife and three children were killed in a crash.
Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier collided with a lorry in Oxfordshire.
Simeon, six, and four-year old Amelia, died at John Radcliffe Hospital where their father, Josh, 30, and 18-month-old sister remain.
A JustGiving page set up by a railway worker colleague of Mr Powell was set up with an initial £1,000 target.
More than 1,700 people have now contributed to Andrew Welsford's campaign, which is to help Mr Powell with financial support during his recovery.
Mr Powell and his daughter are in a serious condition but showing signs of improvement and "expected to make a recovery", Thames Valley Police said.
The crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington, at 21:50 BST on Monday.
Mrs Powell, who had lived in Chinnor since the mid-2010s but was previously from Sheffield, was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.
She created a specialised diary called The Mama Book, which was written to help young mothers find "mental space in the midst of motherhood".
The deaths on Monday night came just months after the family lost everything in a blaze at their home in Chinnor.
The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and is helping officers with their investigation.
No arrests have been made.