BBC News

Young drug users offered support over prosecution

Published
image copyrightGetty Images
image captionThames Valley Police hopes to "reduce harm" caused by drugs

Young people found with "small quantities of illegal drugs" will be given the opportunity to engage with support services to avoid prosecution.

Thames Valley Police is rolling out a "drug diversion" scheme for under 18s to "reduce the harm caused" by illegal substances and drug-related crime.

It is hoped the approach will prevent reoffending and demand on officers and judicial services.

Figures show drug-related deaths hit their highest level for 25 years.

The force-wide roll out comes after the scheme was tested in West Berkshire in 2018 and then Windsor and Maidenhead in January this year.

More on this story

  • Drug deaths: Surge in fatalities of female cocaine users

    Published
    18 hours ago

  • Thames Valley Police 'won't arrest drug users' in pilot

    Published
    17 December 2018

  • UK becoming 'cocaine capital' of Europe, warns minister

    Published
    23 May 2018

  • Cocaine: The drug that is more than a middle-class problem

    Published
    3 August 2018

  • Fentanyl and cocaine drug deaths rise

    Published
    6 August 2018