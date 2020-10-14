Benson stabbing: Woman arrested after village attack
- Published
A 61-year-old woman has been arrested after another woman was stabbed in an Oxfordshire village.
Emergency services were called to High Street in Benson at about 13:25 BST on Tuesday after the victim, who is in her 60s, was attacked.
She was taken to hospital and her injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Thames Valley Police said a woman, from Oxfordshire, was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.
The two women were known to each other and it was thought to be an isolated incident, the force added.
Residents have been asked to avoid the area and told they "are likely to see an increase in officer presence" while investigations continue.
Insp Rebecca Sargeant said the force was "not looking for any other people in connection with this".
"I would like to offer reassurance to the public that this incident is being treated as isolated, and the victim and woman arrested are known to each other," she said.
"There was not a wider threat to the community."