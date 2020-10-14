Tributes to 'delightful' Chinnor family killed in crash
- Published
A mother and three of her young children killed in a crash were a "delightful family", their vicar says.
Zoe Powell, 29, died with Phoebe, eight, when their people carrier was in collision with a lorry in Oxfordshire.
Her son Simeon, aged six, and four-year old Amelia, died at John Radcliffe Hospital where their father, Josh, 30 and 18-month-old sister remain.
Reverend Dr Jacky Barr said the tragedy had shocked the community in their home village of Chinnor.
Thames Valley Police said the crash happened on the A40, near a railway bridge between Oxford and Cassington, at 21:50 BST on Monday.
Dr Barr, of St Andrew's Church, said the Powell family attended their after-school sessions.
"They were just a lovely family, they really were. This has come as such a shock and loss to us all in the area," she said.
'Great neighbour'
The vicar has opened the church for prayers and candles to be lit in tribute to the family.
A friend and neighbour of the Powells said the "whole family would do anything for anybody".
The woman, who asked not to be named, said Mrs Powell was a "great neighbour and a lovely person".
"She did a lot for the community, not just through the church," she added.
"I just can't believe what's happened, I'm too upset to talk any more about it really."
Mrs Powell, who lived in Chinnor since the mid-2010s but was previously from Sheffield, was a blogger who wrote about motherhood, family life and the challenges of having young children.
She created a specialised diary called the Mama Book, which was written to help young mothers find "mental space in the midst of motherhood".
A JustGiving page set up by a railway worker colleague of Mr Powell already raised more than £10,000.
The 56-year-old driver of the lorry involved in the crash, suffered minor injuries and is helping officers with their investigation.
No arrests have been made.