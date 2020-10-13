A40 crash: Four family members die in Oxfordshire collision
- Published
Four members of a family, including three young children, have died in a crash on the A40 in Oxfordshire.
Police said a people carrier and a heavy goods vehicle collided near a railway overbridge between Oxford and Cassington at 21:50 BST on Monday.
A spokesman said a woman aged 29, two girls aged four and eight, and a boy aged six were pronounced dead.
Two other people, a man aged 30, and an 18-month-old girl, remain in critical condition in hospital.
The driver of the lorry, a 56-year-old man, suffered minor injuries, police said.
The road remains closed both ways for accident investigation work and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.
Sgt Dominic Mahon, senior investigating officer, asked people "not to speculate as to the cause of this horrendous incident".
"We will leave no stone unturned to ascertain what has caused this tragedy," he said.