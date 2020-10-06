Oxford students with Covid not recorded in city, MP says
An MP has warned that some students who test positive for coronavirus are not being included in statistics for places where they are studying.
Anneliese Dodds, Oxford East MP and shadow chancellor, said it was "farcical" that some tests are sent to students' home GPs.
She said local authorities must be given powers to ensure figures are accurate for their own areas.
The government said universities are ensuring students are "looked-after".
Ms Dodds said Oxford and Oxford Brookes universities, both in her constituency, had worked "really hard to make sure [students'] return is as safe as possible".
But she said "logistical issues" were still hampering the way coronavirus statistics are being calculated.
In some cases, students studying in Oxford who are registered with a GP outside the city had been counted in statistics for their home area if they were tested through NHS Test and Trace.
Ms Dodds said: "I think it's ridiculous that new students have their test results passed to their home GP rather than a system where they're recorded quickly, locally."
She said: "[Local authorities] seem to be much better. They're doing it much more speedily. So let's make sure we have that local responsiveness."
Tests that are operated by the Oxford universities are unaffected and are being counted in the city's statistics.
A spokesperson for Oxford Brookes University said students were required to inform the university straight away if they received a positive test result.
They said the rule to report cases applied regardless of where they were registered with a GP. The university has advised students to register with a local GP to "further aid accurate tracking of cases".
A government spokesperson said: "Universities encourage students to register at their local GPs on arrival and are working to ensure students are well looked-after on campus."
A Public Health England spokesperson said it was "reminding all freshers moving to a new town of the importance of registering with a local GP to ensure their medical records are up to date".