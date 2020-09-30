Murder charge over Thame fatal stabbing Published duration 42 minutes ago

image copyright Family Handout image caption Joshua Harling worked in finance and had ambitions "to succeed in every aspect of his life", his family said

A man has been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old who was found stabbed to death in a street.

Joshua Harling, from Oxford, died from a chest wound in Chinnor Road, Thame, on 22 July.

Benjamin Eyles, of Monks Hollow, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, has also been charged with conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Mr Eyles, also 19, is due to appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court later, Thames Valley Police said.

Nathan Braim, 20, from Thame, has previously been charged with Mr Harling's murder and is due to appear for a plea hearing at Oxford Crown Court on 23 October.

Police said a 16-year-old boy from Oxfordshire who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been bailed until 22 October.

A 19-year-old man from Oxfordshire also held on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.