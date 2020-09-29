Man admits air gun possession at John Radcliffe Hospital Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Police were called to the hospital complex in Headington on 29 August

A man has admitting being in possession of an air gun at a hospital.

Police were called to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford shortly after 16:30 BST on 29 August.

Benedict Tanudjojo, 25, of London Road, Headington, pleaded guilty to possession of an air weapon in a public place on Monday.

He was fined a total of £525 at Oxford Magistrates' Court. His air pistol was also forfeited and would be destroyed, the court said.