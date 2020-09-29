Oxford universities take steps to control virus spread Published duration 52 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Oxford Brookes has issued 150 fixed penalty notices after a rise in Covid-19 cases

An online meeting of Oxford's universities, councillors and police was dominated by concerns over student behaviour during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Oxford University's freshers week starts on 4 October.

Both institutions made assurances that procedures were in place to help stop the spread of the virus.

Brookes has issued 150 fixed penalty notices after a rise in cases was linked to social gatherings at halls of residences.

The penalties are £50 for a first offence, and £100 for a second, with the money going towards a student international hardship fund.

Students have been warned that they could be expelled for repeated rule breaks.

image copyright Dave Price image caption Oxford Brookes University has about 17,000 students and Oxford University about 24,000

Safety measures include "extensive risk assessments, enhanced cleaning regimes, and social distancing measures".

Anne-Marie Kilday, pro-vice chancellor at Brookes, described the gatherings as unacceptable.

She said extra enforcement had put a stop to them and that most students took the rules seriously.

Karen O'Brien, of Oxford University, said international students were self-isolating for two weeks before starting term.

Masks indoors

Two-metre social distancing has been made compulsory for all indoor activities, she said.

Both universities are stipulating that masks are to be worn indoors.

Ed Turner, deputy leader of Oxford City Council, said he was impressed by the "amount of preparation that had gone on behind the scenes".