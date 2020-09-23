Coronavirus: Oxford Brookes confirms 30 cases Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Large gatherings of students have taken place outside the university's halls of residence

Thirty students have contracted coronavirus over the last week after parties were held outside halls of residence, a university has said.

Oxford Brookes University said "the majority" of those cases had been "traced back to social gatherings".

It said it had issued about 150 fixed penalties to students "for breaches within halls of residences" since 12 September.

Teaching at the university resumed on Monday.

In a statement sent to councillors and seen by the BBC, Oxford Brookes' registrar and chief operating officer Brendan Casey said the university had "accelerated the process for student conduct hearings for those students who have been repeat offenders".

image copyright Dave Price image caption Oxford Brookes University has about 17,000 students and Oxford University about 24,000

Oxford Brookes University has about 17,000 students.