Image copyright Oxford University Image caption The new centre will be built at the university's Radcliffe Observatory Quarter site

Oxford University says it will build a 500-seat concert hall in the city.

It will be part of the £150m Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities due for the 2024-25 academic year.

Prof Karen O'Brien, head of humanities, said the "world-class" concert hall showed there was "confidence in the value of the arts" despite a time of "great uncertainty".

A wide range of music is expected to be put on at the venue, with performances open to the wider public.

The university is home to several music venues, including the Sheldonian Theatre, the Jacqueline du Pre Music Building, and the Holywell Music Room.

While the 800 to 1,000-capacity Sheldonian has hosted recent high-profile performances by Yo Yo Ma and Gaz Coombes, the new hall will offer more modern facilities than the 17th Century Grade I-listed building.

Image copyright Getty Images / Larry French Image caption Cellist Yo Yo Ma is among the performers who have recently appeared at the Sheldonian

Dame Hilary Boulding, who is advising on the development, said the university had appointed specialist Ian Knowles to create "exquisite performance acoustics" to "attract the leading artists from across the world".

She added: "With purpose-built facilities and excellent acoustics, these new performance spaces will transform the concert life of Oxford."

Prof O'Brien added: "The quality of the acoustics will benefit student performers and local cultural organisations who will use these venues, and the wider public who will attend performances."

In addition to the main concert space, the building will have a 250-seat performance venue, and a 100-seat area for experimental performances.

Image copyright Helen Messenger Image caption Gaz Coombes - previously of Supergrass - has also previously played at the Sheldonian Theatre

Mr Knowles, who is director of Acoustics UK at Arup, said it was a "privilege and honour to be part of shaping the cultural life of such an historic and culturally important town".

The new centre will be built at the university's Radcliffe Observatory Quarter site, near Woodstock Road, subject to planning permission.

It is being funded by Stephen A. Schwarzman, the chairman and CEO of investment firm Blackstone.