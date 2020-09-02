Police sergeant charged with assaulting boy in Banbury
- 2 September 2020
A police sergeant has been charged with assaulting a 16-year-old boy who was in police custody.
The teenager was allegedly attacked in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 4 January.
Sgt Matthew Myers, 49, was charged with battery and appeared before Luton magistrates before being sent for trial in February 2021
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said it began an investigation after the force referred the matter 12 days after the incident.