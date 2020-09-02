Image copyright LDRS Image caption Reflective barriers have been placed around the lampposts alongside Marston Ferry Road until they can be removed

A new cycle lane on a busy Oxford road has been built around two lampposts.

The lampposts are currently in the middle of one of two new cycle lanes outside Swan School on Marston Ferry Road.

Oxfordshire County Council said reflective barriers had been placed around the lampposts, which would eventually be removed.

Cyclists have said it "beggars belief" and had left them "breathless".

The new cycle path has been constructed as part of an agreement between planning chiefs at Oxford City Council and the developers who are building the school, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

'Move delayed'

Oxfordshire County Council, which is in charge of maintaining highways throughout the county, said the lampposts would eventually be removed and placed alongside the path, but until then, reflective barriers would be placed around them.

A council spokesman said: "The lampposts have to be moved for the developer by SSE. We are aware that there has been a delay and have carried out a road safety audit."

He added: "Until the lampposts are moved by SSE, barriers will be in place and a reflective band added to increase their visibility."

Local resident Miles Hobart said leaving the lampposts on the path and then laying new tarmac "beggars belief".

Cycling group Cyclox Oxford said the move "takes your breath away".

Energy company SSE has not yet responded to a BBC request for comment.

The new Swan School has been under construction since February 2019 and is due to open to its first students on Monday.