Oxford

Man dies in collision with van on A420 in Oxfordshire

  • 1 September 2020
The A420 in Tubney, Oxfordshire Image copyright Google
Image caption The 56-year-old man from Gloucestershire died at the scene on the A420 in Tubney

A pedestrian has died in a collision with a van in Oxfordshire.

The 56-year-old man, from Gloucestershire, was struck on the A420 in Tubney, near Oxford, at about 05:15 BST.

The vehicle involved was a white VW Crafter van, which was being driven in the direction of Faringdon.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites