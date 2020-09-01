Image copyright Google Image caption The 56-year-old man from Gloucestershire died at the scene on the A420 in Tubney

A pedestrian has died in a collision with a van in Oxfordshire.

The 56-year-old man, from Gloucestershire, was struck on the A420 in Tubney, near Oxford, at about 05:15 BST.

The vehicle involved was a white VW Crafter van, which was being driven in the direction of Faringdon.

Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.