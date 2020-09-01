Man dies in collision with van on A420 in Oxfordshire
- 1 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died in a collision with a van in Oxfordshire.
The 56-year-old man, from Gloucestershire, was struck on the A420 in Tubney, near Oxford, at about 05:15 BST.
The vehicle involved was a white VW Crafter van, which was being driven in the direction of Faringdon.
Thames Valley Police has appealed for witnesses.