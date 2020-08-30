Oxford

Man charged with air gun possession at John Radcliffe Hospital

  • 30 August 2020
The John Radcliffe Hospital Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Police were called to the hospital complex in Headington on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged following an incident at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames valley Police said officers were called to the hospital complex shortly after 16:30 BST on Saturday.

Benedict Tanudjojo, 25, of London Road, Headington has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place.

He has been released on bail, and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 28 September.

