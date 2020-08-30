Man charged with air gun possession at John Radcliffe Hospital
- 30 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged following an incident at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.
Thames valley Police said officers were called to the hospital complex shortly after 16:30 BST on Saturday.
Benedict Tanudjojo, 25, of London Road, Headington has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place.
He has been released on bail, and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 28 September.