Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police were called to the hospital complex in Headington on Saturday afternoon

A man has been charged following an incident at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

Thames valley Police said officers were called to the hospital complex shortly after 16:30 BST on Saturday.

Benedict Tanudjojo, 25, of London Road, Headington has been charged with possession of an air weapon in a public place.

He has been released on bail, and will appear at Oxford Magistrates' Court on 28 September.