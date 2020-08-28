Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Mark Lally has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 11 years

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment after stabbing a woman eight times.

The knife missed the victim's spinal chord by 3mm and she suffered two collapsed lungs during the attack in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, in 2019, police said.

Mark Lally, 50, of Wootton Road, Abingdon, was found guilty of attempted murder by a jury at Oxford Crown Court.

He was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in jail on Wednesday.

Thames Valley Police said on the evening of 27 November Lally went to the address in Abingdon intoxicated, before an argument started between him and the woman in her forties.

He later found a large kitchen knife and attacked the woman with it. His victim also suffered a chipped collar bone and fractured ribs. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Officers were called to the scene and Lally was arrested.

Det Sgt Neil Anns, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This was a horrific case in which the victim has not yet recovered from her injuries. I would like to thank her for her bravery in standing up against her attacker and giving evidence against him.

"Lally admitted to stabbing the victim but denied attempting to murder her, but having heard the facts of the case the jury came to the unanimous conclusion he had intended to murder the victim."